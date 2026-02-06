Janardhan Pokala launches a multidisciplinary creative agency

Janardhan Pokala, former Brand Head of Atlys, has co-founded KALI, a multidisciplinary creative agency.
KALI will work across brand strategy, advertising, digital platforms, film, still production and emerging technologies. The agency is headquartered in Delhi and said it will work with brands across India.
Speaking on the launch, Janardhan Pokala said, “KALI is a response to how fragmented the work has become. We’ve built systems where specialists operate in silos. Someone comes up with the idea, someone else is responsible for scaling it on social, someone else leads strategy, but the work suffers because responsibility is fragmented. Along the way, an industry built to challenge has settled for approval.”
He added, “We’re building an agency where creative, strategy, and execution sit at the same table. Where the people who create the work are involved from the first conversation to the final output. And where ideas aren’t diluted as they move through layers. The agencies that have shaped culture didn’t do it by playing safe. They stayed independent in spirit, questioning conventions, backing strong points of view, and taking responsibility for the work they put out. That’s the kind of agency we want to build.”
Before founding the agency, Pokala at Atlys, led brand and creative strategy across Indian and international markets.
He has also worked for more than a decade across agencies and brands in various categories and regions.