Jasprit Bumrah joins Skechers as brand ambassador

Skechers has signed Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as part of its growing association with the sport. The fast bowler, who represents the India National Team and Mumbai Indians, will wear Skechers cricket footwear and feature in the brand’s marketing campaigns.
Bumrah joins cricketers Ishan Kishan and Yastika Bhatia, who have been using the brand’s footwear over the past year. The brand has also extended its presence in cricket as the official kit sponsor of the Mumbai Indians.
“I joined the Skechers family as they are known for blending comfort with cutting-edge innovation,” said Jasprit Bumrah, who recently earned the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Award for the 2024 ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year. “Their wide range of offerings make it a perfect fit for athletes who value performance without compromising on style, especially for bowlers like me. I’m proud to represent a brand that resonates with my approach to both cricket and life.”
Rahul Vira, CEO of Skechers South Asia Pvt. Ltd., said, “Jasprit Bumrah’s relentless pursuit of excellence perfectly aligns with Skechers' commitment to innovation and performance. Having him as part of the Skechers family adds to our stellar roster of ambassadors, including Yastika Bhatia and Ishan Kishan. The Skechers Team of athletes illustrate how the signature Comfort That Performs of Skechers Cricket footwear can help anyone’s game no matter what level you play. We’re excited to further elevate our journey in cricket and continue shaping the future of sports culture in India.”
Bumrah has been a key figure in international cricket since his debut in 2014. In 2024, he surpassed 400 international wickets and became the first bowler to hold the number one ranking across all three formats. He was also named ‘Player of the Series’ in India’s 2024 World Cup victory.
In 2018, Bumrah became the first Asian bowler to take five-wicket hauls in South Africa, England, and Australia within a single year. He has received multiple BCCI Polly Umrigar Awards and was honoured with the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Year in 2024. As a key player for Mumbai Indians, he has contributed to all five of the team’s title wins.
Beyond cricket, the brand's roster of athletes includes figures from various sports who compete in the brand’s performance footwear. In India, footballer Sunil Chhetri is among the names, while internationally, the lineup features footballers Harry Kane, Barış Alper Yılmaz, Mohammed Kudus, and Isco Alarcón.
The brand is also represented by basketball players Joel Embiid, Julius Randle, Terance Mann, Norman Powell, and Rickea Jackson; golfers Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooke Henderson; pickleball professionals Tyson McGuffin and Catherine Parenteau; and Major League Baseball players Clayton Kershaw and Aaron Nola, among others.