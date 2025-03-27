Jasprit Bumrah joins L&T Finance as brand ambassador

L&T Finance Limited (LTF), a Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC), has appointed Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as its brand ambassador. The move is part of the company’s efforts to expand its brand outreach and engage with a wider customer base.
Bumrah will feature in LTF’s marketing campaigns across various platforms, including Above The Line (ATL) and Below The Line (BTL) channels. These campaigns will focus on the company’s financial products and services.
Kavita Jagtiani, Chief Marketing Officer at L&T Finance, stated, “We are delighted to welcome Jasprit Bumrah, one of India's most iconic sports figures, to the LTF family as our brand ambassador. This partnership directly aligns with one of our core pillars, i.e., heightened brand visibility. Bumrah's stellar performance has propelled him to household name status, making him an instantly recognisable and respected figure. His unwavering discipline and commitment to cricket, fostering deep trust, make him an ideal persona for the LTF brand.”
She added, “His humbleness and relatable nature are visible both on and off the field. This universal appeal extends to his versatility and enables us to connect seamlessly with people from all walks of life. Bumrah perfectly embodies the values of our company, reflecting our dedication to excellence and customer-centricity. Therefore, this collaboration is not just a partnership but a powerful alignment of values and vision, driving us towards greater success.”
Bumrah said, “I am excited to associate with L&T Finance, a brand renowned for its strong legacy, excellence, and commitment. I look forward to being a part of this wonderful journey.”
LTF operates in sectors such as Rural Business Finance, Farm Equipment Finance, and Two-Wheeler Finance, along with a presence in urban finance. The company provides financial services to both urban and rural consumers.