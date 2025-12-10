Jasprit Bumrah becomes the new face of Streax Shampoo Hair Colour

Streax, the hair colour and care brand from Hygienic Research Institute (HRI), announces the appointment of Jasprit Bumrah, the Indian fast bowler, as the product ambassador for its Streax Shampoo Hair Colour. The partnership is being unveiled through a new campaign, 'Main Fast, Streax Super-Fast', and will roll out across television, digital, and social media platforms.
Jasprit Bumrah, known for his speed, performance, and consistency, has been positioned to reflect the product’s focus on quick and effective results. His disciplined public image and mass appeal align with the attributes the brand aims to highlight. The new TVC presents this idea through a performance-focused storyline. With Bumrah at the centre, the film shifts the narrative from simple convenience to portraying a more efficient approach to grooming within the category.
Priyancka Puri, Sr VP Marketing, Hygienic Research Institute, shared her excitement about the association, “We’re delighted to welcome Jasprit Bumrah to the Streax family. Streax has always stood for beauty, confidence, and a touch of everyday glamour — and our Streax Shampoo Hair Colour brings that promise to life in the fastest way possible. Today’s consumers want to look their best instantly, and our super-fast formula delivers gorgeous colour in just minutes, without compromising on shine or quality. Bumrah’s precision, performance, and high-impact presence make him the perfect fit for a brand that believes looking good should be quick, easy, and undeniably glamorous. ‘Main Fast. Streax Super-Fast.’ captures exactly what we’re bringing to the category — gorgeous colour, delivered at the speed India wants.”
Speaking on the collaboration, Jasprit Bumrah said, “Consistency defines everything I do — whether it’s my game or the way I present myself. Partnering with Streax felt natural because their Shampoo Hair Colour stands for exactly what I value: speed, confidence, and results you can trust. Main fast, Streax super-fast is definitely a vibe and sentiment that I connect with.”