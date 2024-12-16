Jaya Jamrani rejoins Castrol as Vice President of Global Marketing, Cars

Jaya Jamrani has rejoined Castrol as the vice president of global marketing, cars, after a one-year sabbatical taken to pursue creative interests.
Previously, Jamrani held the position of vice president, marketing for India and South Asia, where she was part of the management team overseeing marketing strategies across business segments. Her tenure included initiatives such as partnerships and purpose-driven campaigns like the #BadhteRahoAage initiative for Castrol CRB TURBOMAX, focusing on truckers, along with other campaigns, including Castrol CRB Truck Aasana and Castrol Super Mechanic.
In her new role, Jamrani will lead the global marketing efforts for Castrol’s car segment, including the Castrol GTX and Castrol MAGNATEC brands.
An alumnus of IIM Lucknow, Jamrani began her career with Unilever as an area sales and customer manager from 2007 to 2009, before joining Castrol, where she has accumulated over 15 years of experience.