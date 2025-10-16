Jeevansathi rebrands with refreshed typography and logo

Jeevansathi, the online matrimonial platform, has introduced a new logo to mark its nearly three-decade-old journey in helping individuals find life partners. The redesigned logo, as the brand says, features refined typography and a heart symbol, representing the combination of technology-driven matching and emotional connections.
Rohan Mathur, Chief Business Officer of Jeevansathi, said, “Over the last 27 years, Jeevansathi has been an integral part of lakhs of individuals’ journeys of finding compatible matches and choosing their life partners. While we continue to remain true to this core objective, we are very happy to announce our new logo. It’s a refreshed look, one that upholds our commitment to evolve with the changing matchmaking landscape, build a world-class product for our users, and continue to help them find their life partners.”
The update reflects changing perspectives on marriage, emphasising intent, individuality, and equality, while maintaining the platform’s focus on fostering meaningful human connections.