Jeff Thomas joins McCann Bangalore as AVP, Strategy and Planning

Jeff Thomas has been appointed as the new Assistant Vice President (AVP) of Strategy and Planning at McCann Bangalore, bringing over 15 years of experience in advertising, digital marketing, and communication to the role. His career has spanned a range of digital-first companies. Before joining McCann, Thomas held the position of Senior Director of Brand Strategy at Dentsu India.
Thomas' experience with both digital and traditional brand ecosystems is expected to enhance McCann's ability to deliver impactful strategies for its clients in Bangalore.
Previously, Thomas has held several senior roles, including Chief Strategy Officer at Spinta Digital and Digitally Inspired Media, and co-founded a stealth startup. He has also worked as a Brand Consultant for OncMD and Wodier Research & Consulting. Earlier in his career, he was a Senior Account Planner at TBWA\Worldwide and an Assistant Manager of Marketing at HIPL.