Jindal Steel appoints Gyan Gupta as Chief AI Officer

Jindal Steel has appointed Gyan Gupta as its Chief AI Officer.
In his new role, Gupta is expected to lead the company’s enterprise AI efforts across five areas: AI awareness and workforce enablement; intelligence layers for operations, sales, supply chain, finance, HR and leadership; agentic AI and virtual employees; a custom internal AI system to unify data and institutional knowledge; and automation and robotics aimed at safety and operations.
In a LinkedIn post announcing the appointment, Gupta said: “Excited at the endless possibilities that AI can do move AI from experimentation to measurable, enterprise-wide impact, while ensuring strong governance, responsible AI adoption, and a sustainable AI-first culture.”
Gupta has previously served as CEO of Dainik Bhaskar Digital, where he led the company’s digital operations and worked on product development and data-driven systems. Before that, he held senior roles within the Dainik Bhaskar Group, including Chief Operating Officer and business head.
He has also worked with organisations such as Bada Business, where he served as chief product, technology and growth officer, and Genpact, where he led custom development and product teams. Gupta has been involved in several startup ventures, including founding Chamko, a micro-influencer platform, and co-founding FirstWall, a social video app.
Most recently, he has been associated with AI-focused consulting and advisory work at AI in Action, alongside his appointment at Jindal Steel.