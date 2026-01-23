Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers appoints Madhurita Sengupta as CMO

Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers Private Limited has appointed Madhurita Sengupta as its Chief Marketing Officer.
Sengupta is expected to oversee brand strategy, customer engagement and digital marketing at the investment advisory firm, which is a 50:50 joint venture between Jio Financial Services Limited and BlackRock Inc.
She brings nearly two decades of experience in marketing, digital sales and customer experience. Sengupta has previously held senior roles at Amazon Web Services, DBS Bank, Vodafone India and HSBC, where she worked on brand development, customer journeys and data-driven marketing initiatives.
At Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers, Sengupta is expected to focus on developing the firm’s marketing and customer outreach efforts as it expands its presence in India.
Sengupta holds an MBA from XLRI Jamshedpur.