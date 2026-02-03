JioStar Group names Stephan Bugaj as Senior VP - GenAI Content & Technology

JioStar Group has appointed Emmy Award winner Stephan Bugaj as Senior Vice President of GenAI Content and Technology.
Bugaj most recently served as Chief Creative Officer at Genvid Entertainment, where he co-developed the Massively Interactive Live Event (MILE) format, which combines streaming, gaming and live audience participation. He has also worked on AI-based creative pipelines and tools for filmmakers and led interactive storytelling projects that integrate real-time audience engagement with narrative content.
Bugaj has more than three decades of experience in creative and technology leadership roles. His previous positions include senior roles at DJ2 Entertainment, Pixar Animation Studios, Telltale Games and Hanson Robotics. His work has focused on areas such as AI-driven content systems, adaptive storytelling frameworks, digital production pipelines and immersive media platforms.
The group is investing in AI-powered features across its content businesses, including conversational interfaces, second-screen engagement tools and AI-assisted content workflows. Bugaj’s appointment is expected to support its work on interactive formats and digital-first content experiences.