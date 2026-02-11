Jitender Dabas to join Omnicom Advertising India as BBDO Group CEO

Jitender Dabas is set to leave Cheil X, where he serves as Chief Executive Officer, and join Omnicom Advertising India as CEO of the BBDO Group, according to media reports.
His appointment is said to come as Omnicom Advertising India navigates leadership changes following the global merger of Omnicom Group and Interpublic Group (IPG). The consolidation has led to structural shifts across markets, including India.
The BBDO Group in India now includes BBDO India, Ulka and Mudra. Dabas is expected to lead the combined entity as CEO.
Dabas joined Cheil X in May 2025. The agency operates as an independent, full-service unit under the Cheil SWA group and manages accounts beyond Samsung, Cheil’s primary global client. His departure marks a tenure of less than a year at the agency.
Before Cheil X, Dabas spent more than a decade at McCann Worldgroup. During that time, he held several leadership roles, including Chief Operating Officer and Chief Strategy Officer for India, as well as head of effectiveness for the Asia-Pacific region.