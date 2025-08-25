JK Masale onboards Saif Ali Khan as brand ambassador

JK Spices & Food Products has announced Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as its brand ambassador on Monday.
Announcing the brand ambassador, Ashok Jain, Managing Director at JK Masale, said, “In Saif Ali Khan, we see a reflection of our own journey. His royal lineage, refined persona, and the trust he commands make him a natural fit for a brand like ours. This partnership goes beyond endorsement - it is a union of legacies, where tradition and modern taste come together.”
As per the agency, the campaign featuring the actor will centre around three key themes: royalty & heritage, authenticity & trust and Modern sophistication.
This association with the actor underscores the brand’s long-term vision to honour its legacy while stepping confidently into the future through innovation and expansion.