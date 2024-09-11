JK Super Cement announces Jasprit Bumrah as brand ambassador

JK Super Cement announced Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah as its new brand ambassador.
Love Raghav, AVP & Head - Branding at JK Cement, shared his thoughts on the partnership, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Jasprit Bumrah as our brand ambassador. His qualities of discipline, consistency, and unparalleled strength mirror the values we uphold at JK Super Cement. This collaboration truly exemplifies our brand ethos and our dedication to delivering excellence.”
He further elaborated, "Over the past ten months, we've embarked on a comprehensive journey to reinvent JK Super Cement, with rigorous analysis, creativity, and strategic execution shaping our new brand identity, which aligns with our vision for the future."
Commenting on the rationale behind the brand refresh, Anuj Khandelwal, Business Head, JK Cement explained, “As customer expectations evolve, so must we. Our new identity symbolises our commitment to delivering innovative, top-quality solutions that align with the industry's ever-changing needs. By collaborating with Jasprit Bumrah, a rising icon, we are reinforcing this very philosophy.”
Echoing this sentiment, Pushp Raj Singh, Group President Sales & Marketing, JK Cement noted, “Reflecting on the brand's transformation, it was noted that while the previous identity had its strengths, the commonality of similar colours within the cement industry highlighted the need for a fresh approach. The new design not only distinguishes JK Super Cement visually but also more accurately conveys the brand's core essence and values.”
Jasprit Bumrah, exclusively represented by RISE Worldwide stated, “I am thrilled to join the JK Cement family. With 50 years of building strength and resilience, the brand represents the same qualities that are important to me in my cricketing journey. Together, we aim to inspire people to build stronger, better futures."