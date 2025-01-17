Advertisment
Josy Paul named jury President for Sustainable Development Goals at Cannes Lions

Cannes Lions Awards submissions are open until 10 April 2025, with the 72nd edition of the Festival scheduled for 16 to 20 June in Cannes, France.

Social Samosa
EFFE

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has opened submissions for its 72nd edition, revealing its 2025 Jury Presidents. Josy Paul, Chairperson and Chief Creative Officer at BBDO India, will lead the jury for the Sustainable Development Goals category. Other appointments include Ali Ali, Co-Founder and Film Director at Good People Films, as Jury President for Film Craft Lions, and Beth Keamy, Chief Digital Officer at TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Global, for the newly renamed Social & Creator Lions.

Cannes Lions has also redefined its 'Glass: The Lion for Change award', expanding its focus to celebrate creative excellence in social equity across a range of communities, including disability, race, sexuality, and social inequity. KR Liu, Global Head of Disability Innovation at Google, will serve as Jury President for this category.

Commenting on the Jury Presidents, Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, “We are excited to welcome a diverse and forward-thinking group of leaders who understand the transformative power of creative excellence to drive business growth and impact. All experts in their field, their incredible talent, combined with the commitment and leadership they bring to their roles, ensures the highest levels of integrity and rigor in the judging process. We thank them for all that they will bring to the important task ahead of them in June.”

The Cannes Lions 2025 Jury Presidents have been announced as follows:

Audio & Radio- Xolisa Dyeshana, Chief Creative Officer, Joe Public, Africa and Middle East

Brand Experience & Activation- Tara Ford, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 ANZ and Accenture Song, APAC

Creative B2B- Wendy Walker, Vice President Marketing ASEAN, Salesforce, ASEAN

Creative Business Transformation- Jane Lin-Baden, CEO APAC, Member of the Global Management Committee, Publicis Groupe

Creative Commerce- Gabriel Schmitt, Global Chief Creative Officer, Grey, Global

Creative Data- Tina Allan, Global Chief Data and Intelligence Officer, FCB, Global

Creative Effectiveness- Andrea Diquez, Global CEO, GUT, Global

Creative Strategy- Pats McDonald, Global Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu Creative, Global

Digital Craft- Naoki Tanaka, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Lab, Dentsu, Global

Direct- Gaëtan du Peloux, President and Chief Creative Officer, Marcel, France

Entertainment Lions- David Rolfe, Global Head of Production, WPP / Hogarth, Global

Entertainment Lions for Gaming- Sue Anderson, Vice President, Creative, Roblox, USA

Entertainment Lions for Music- Seiya Matsumiya, CEO and Co-Founder, Black Cat White Cat Music, Global

Film- Kate Stanners, Chairwoman and Global Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, Global

Film Craft- Ali Ali, Co-Founder and Film Director, Good People Films, Egypt

Glass: The Lion for Change- KR Liu, Global Head of Disability Innovation, Google, Global

Health & Wellness- Eric Weisberg, Global Chief Creative Officer, Havas Health Network, Global

Industry Craft- Matthias Spaetgens, Chief Creative Officer, Scholz & Friends, Germany, Austria and Switzerland

Innovation- Courtney Brown Warren, Chief Marketing Officer, Kickstarter, Global

Luxury- Mathilde Delhoume Debreu, Global Brand Officer, LVMH, Global

Media- Dan Clays, CEO, Omnicom Media Group, EMEA

Outdoor- Keka Morelle, Chief Creative Officer LATAM, Ogilvy, LATAM

Pharma- Franklin Williams, EVP, Executive Experience Director, AREA 23, an IPG Health company, USA

PR- Tom Beckman, Global Chief Creative Officer, Weber Shandwick, Global

Print & Publishing- Icaro Doria, President and Chief Creative Officer, DM9, Brazil

Social & Creator- Beth Keamy, Chief Digital Officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Global

Sustainable Development Goals- Josy Paul, Chairperson and Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, India

Dan Wieden Titanium Lions- Judy John, Global Chief Creative Officer, Edelman, Global


The Jury Presidents for the Design Lions and Entertainment Lions for Sport will be announced shortly.

