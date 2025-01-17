Josy Paul named jury President for Sustainable Development Goals at Cannes Lions

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has opened submissions for its 72nd edition, revealing its 2025 Jury Presidents. Josy Paul, Chairperson and Chief Creative Officer at BBDO India, will lead the jury for the Sustainable Development Goals category. Other appointments include Ali Ali, Co-Founder and Film Director at Good People Films, as Jury President for Film Craft Lions, and Beth Keamy, Chief Digital Officer at TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Global, for the newly renamed Social & Creator Lions.
Cannes Lions has also redefined its 'Glass: The Lion for Change award', expanding its focus to celebrate creative excellence in social equity across a range of communities, including disability, race, sexuality, and social inequity. KR Liu, Global Head of Disability Innovation at Google, will serve as Jury President for this category.
Commenting on the Jury Presidents, Simon Cook, CEO, LIONS, said, “We are excited to welcome a diverse and forward-thinking group of leaders who understand the transformative power of creative excellence to drive business growth and impact. All experts in their field, their incredible talent, combined with the commitment and leadership they bring to their roles, ensures the highest levels of integrity and rigor in the judging process. We thank them for all that they will bring to the important task ahead of them in June.”
The Cannes Lions 2025 Jury Presidents have been announced as follows:
Audio & Radio- Xolisa Dyeshana, Chief Creative Officer, Joe Public, Africa and Middle East
Brand Experience & Activation- Tara Ford, Chief Creative Officer, Droga5 ANZ and Accenture Song, APAC
Creative B2B- Wendy Walker, Vice President Marketing ASEAN, Salesforce, ASEAN
Creative Business Transformation- Jane Lin-Baden, CEO APAC, Member of the Global Management Committee, Publicis Groupe
Creative Commerce- Gabriel Schmitt, Global Chief Creative Officer, Grey, Global
Creative Data- Tina Allan, Global Chief Data and Intelligence Officer, FCB, Global
Creative Effectiveness- Andrea Diquez, Global CEO, GUT, Global
Creative Strategy- Pats McDonald, Global Chief Strategy Officer, Dentsu Creative, Global
Digital Craft- Naoki Tanaka, Chief Creative Officer, Dentsu Lab, Dentsu, Global
Direct- Gaëtan du Peloux, President and Chief Creative Officer, Marcel, France
Entertainment Lions- David Rolfe, Global Head of Production, WPP / Hogarth, Global
Entertainment Lions for Gaming- Sue Anderson, Vice President, Creative, Roblox, USA
Entertainment Lions for Music- Seiya Matsumiya, CEO and Co-Founder, Black Cat White Cat Music, Global
Film- Kate Stanners, Chairwoman and Global Chief Creative Officer, Saatchi & Saatchi, Global
Film Craft- Ali Ali, Co-Founder and Film Director, Good People Films, Egypt
Glass: The Lion for Change- KR Liu, Global Head of Disability Innovation, Google, Global
Health & Wellness- Eric Weisberg, Global Chief Creative Officer, Havas Health Network, Global
Industry Craft- Matthias Spaetgens, Chief Creative Officer, Scholz & Friends, Germany, Austria and Switzerland
Innovation- Courtney Brown Warren, Chief Marketing Officer, Kickstarter, Global
Luxury- Mathilde Delhoume Debreu, Global Brand Officer, LVMH, Global
Media- Dan Clays, CEO, Omnicom Media Group, EMEA
Outdoor- Keka Morelle, Chief Creative Officer LATAM, Ogilvy, LATAM
Pharma- Franklin Williams, EVP, Executive Experience Director, AREA 23, an IPG Health company, USA
PR- Tom Beckman, Global Chief Creative Officer, Weber Shandwick, Global
Print & Publishing- Icaro Doria, President and Chief Creative Officer, DM9, Brazil
Social & Creator- Beth Keamy, Chief Digital Officer, TBWA\Media Arts Lab, Global
Sustainable Development Goals- Josy Paul, Chairperson and Chief Creative Officer, BBDO, India
Dan Wieden Titanium Lions- Judy John, Global Chief Creative Officer, Edelman, Global
The Jury Presidents for the Design Lions and Entertainment Lions for Sport will be announced shortly.