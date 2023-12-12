Joy Chauhan moves on from Wunderman Thompson

Joy Chauhan, who served as Chief Client Officer for South Asia and Managing Partner for North at Wunderman Thompson, has decided to step down after a 17-year tenure with the agency.
Chauhan shared the news of his departure on LinkedIn, expressing gratitude to the individuals he collaborated with throughout his journey.
"After over 17 long years, today, I say bye to JWT and yeah WT now. When I look back, all is see is a sea of very talented people who helped me all through my journey," his post read.
Chauhan has played a pivotal role in overseeing brands such as Airtel, PepsiCo, Nestle, and Hero during his time with the agency.