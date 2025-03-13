Joy n Crew ropes in Amruta Khanvilkar as brand ambassador

In a move coinciding with International Women's Day, Joy n Crew, the travel agency in India, has appointed Marathi and Hindi film actress Amruta Khanvilkar as its brand ambassador.
Khanvilkar, known for her work in Bollywood films like Raazi, Satyameva Jayate, and Malang, as well as Marathi cinema such as Natrang, Katyaar Kaljat Ghusali, and Chandramukhi, brings a regional and national appeal to the collaboration.
Khanvilkar has also gained recognition through her participation in reality shows like Nach Baliye, Khatron Ke Khiladi, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Her presence in music, with popular tracks such as Hi Gulabi Hawa, Wajle Ki Bara, and Chandra, has further cemented her popularity among audiences. With the #WeBhatakNare initiative, the agency aims to cater to Marathi-speaking travellers by offering structured itineraries and language support, facilitating a more accessible travel experience.
Speaking about the association, Pragya Adiraj, Founder of Joy n Crew, shared, "Bringing Amruta on board as our brand ambassador on International Women’s Day is especially meaningful. She represents the spirit of modern women, dynamic, passionate, and always ready to explore new horizons. Her journey in the entertainment industry and her deep-rooted love for travel make her a perfect fit for Joy n Crew. We believe she will inspire more travelers, especially women, to embrace the joy of discovering new places with confidence and style."
Expressing her excitement, Amruta Khanvilkar said, "Travel has always been a source of joy and self-discovery for me, and I truly believe that every journey has the power to transform us. Joy n Crew’s thoughtfully curated Signature Group Tours offer a perfect balance—the warmth and personalization of a customized tour at the affordability of a group tour. I am thrilled to be traveling alongside guests on JNC Signature Group Tours four to five times this year—it’s going to be an incredible experience filled with fun, adventure, and amazing memories! Come and join me on these unforgettable journeys!"
Commenting on the company’s vision, Sangram Ghorpade, CEO at Joy n Crew, said, "The premium travel sector in India is witnessing rapid growth, with travelers seeking more meaningful and seamless experiences. Joy n Crew has been at the forefront of this evolution, and our partnership with Amruta strengthens our commitment to delivering truly bespoke journeys. Her association with Joy n Crew will help us reach a wider audience and reinforce our position as a trusted leader in premium travel."