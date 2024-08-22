Joy Personal Care ropes in Medha Shankr as brand ambassador

Joy Personal Care, announced Medha Shankr, as its new brand ambassador. Known for her roles that celebrate determination, femininity, and simplicity, Shankr represents today’s young women. Her connection with young people has deemed her to be the right face for the brand.
Sunil Agarwal, Founder and Chairman of Joy Personal Care (RSH Global) remarked, “We are glad to onboard Medha Shankr, a talented actor as our brand ambassador. Her refreshing approach and genuine charm align with our brand’s principles of authenticity and inclusivity. This association will help us forge a deeper connection with our audience.”
Poulomi Roy, Chief Marketing Officer of Joy Personal Care (RSH Global), added, “Medha Shankr’s vibrant persona and strong rapport with young women make her a perfect fit for an ambassador of Joy Personal Care. Her powerful on-screen presence and genuine connection with the audience make her an ideal ambassador. As a young, confident, and inspiring role model, Medha resonates deeply with the consumers. We are confident her involvement will greatly further our mission to inspire confidence and embrace natural beauty.”
Medha Shankr expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “I am thrilled to begin this new journey as Joy Personal Care’s brand ambassador. Promoting the brand's core message of embracing inner beauty aligns perfectly with my values. We should all celebrate our unique beauty and feel confident in our own skin.”