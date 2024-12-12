Jubilant Bhartia Group acquires 40% stake in Hindustan Coca-Cola Holdings

The Coca‑Cola Company has reached an agreement with the Jubilant Bhartia Group to acquire a 40% stake in Hindustan Coca‑Cola Holdings Pvt. Ltd., the parent company of the largest Coca‑Cola bottler in India, Hindustan Coca‑Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd.
The Coca‑Cola System in India is continuing to drive sustainable, long-term growth by investing in the opportunities available in India. “The Jubilant Bhartia Group will bring invaluable experience and insights to our business as we continue to grow our presence in India,” said Henrique Braun, President of International Development for The Coca‑Cola Company. “Jubilant Bhartia Group brings a track record of building and growing consumer and other businesses in India with international partners. They are also committed to investing in the communities they serve.”
The investment by the Jubilant Bhartia Group family will contribute to the company’s ongoing success and help strengthen its position in the Indian market.
Shyam S. Bhartia, Founder and Chairman and Hari S. Bhartia, Founder and Co-Chairman of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, said the investment is an ideal addition to their business. “The Coca‑Cola Company is home to some of the most respected global brands and we are delighted to be associated with them,” Bhartia said. “Together, we will leverage opportunities to grow the business to greater heights and ensure more Indian consumers can enjoy The Coca‑Cola Company’s refreshing portfolio of iconic local and international brands.”
Sanket Ray, President of the Coca‑Cola India & Southwest Asia operating unit, said, “We welcome the Jubilant Bhartia Group to the Coca‑Cola System in India. With its diverse experience in various sectors, Jubilant brings decades of rich experience that will help accelerate the Coca‑Cola system, enabling us to win in the market and provide greater value to local communities and consumers.”
The transaction is subject to regulatory approval. Rothschild & Co acted as exclusive financial adviser to The Coca‑Cola Company.