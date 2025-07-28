Jubilant FoodWorks announces Kritika Agarwal as DGM - Brand Marketing

Kritika Agarwal has been elevated to Deputy General Manager for Brand Marketing at Jubilant FoodWorks, where she is expected to lead marketing efforts for Domino's. The updates were shared by Agarwal in her post on LinkedIn.
This is her elevation from Senior Brand Marketing Manager & Social Lead at the same company, where she held this position for two years. Prior to this, she spent four years at OLX, handling brand and digital marketing strategy as well as social media for both OLX and OLX Autos.
Earlier, she worked at Aviva India, where she managed brand communication, digital campaigns, and content strategy, including launching digital initiatives and improving user engagement. Her expertise spans brand management, digital marketing, content development, and customer engagement across platforms.