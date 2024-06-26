Kaapi Machines appoints Anurag Das as Head of Marketing

Kaapi Machines announces the appointment of Anurag Das as the company's new Head of Marketing. Das, a seasoned marketing professional with extensive experience in diverse industries, brings a wealth of expertise to Kaapi Machines.
Das, who has done marketing and communication from the National Institute of Advertising, boasts a distinguished career spanning over 15 years in marketing and brand management across sectors such as consumer electronics, automobile, alcobev, F&B, and FMCG. He has worked on brands like Sony Electronics, Maruti Suzuki, Carlsberg, and Rasna Buzz, with companies such as IBM, Hakuhodo Percept, Franchise India, and Kaapi Solutions.
Reflecting on his appointment, Anurag Das said, "I am excited to join Kaapi Machines and lead the marketing efforts for a brand that is synonymous with quality and innovation in the coffee industry. The coffee market in India is rapidly evolving, and Kaapi Machines is at the forefront of this transformation."
Kaapi Machines' CEO & Managing Director, Abhinav Mathur, expressed enthusiasm about Anurag's appointment, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Anurag Das as our new Head of Marketing. His strategic vision and innovative approach to marketing will undoubtedly strengthen our brand presence and accelerate our growth."