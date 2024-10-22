Kainaz Karmakar named jury President for The One Show 2025

Kainaz Karmakar, CCO at Ogilvy India in Mumbai, has been named as Jury President for Out of Home, Print & Promotional for The One Show 2025. Senior creatives from around the world are appointed as Jury Presidents to lead the judging for each discipline, and have a vote on the work.
In addition, members of The One Club Board of Directors will be present during judging, serving as non-voting facilitators in jury discussions.
“The One Show’s reputation is built on the integrity of its juries and judging process,” said Kevin Swanepoel, CEO, The One Club. “Kainaz and the rest of the Jury Presidents will help further this legacy of the fairest and most positive judging process.”
The One Show 2025 full juries will be announced in December, and early judging starts in January 2025. Finalists announced in April 2025, with Gold, Silver and Bronze Pencil and Merit winners announced in May during Creative Week 2025 in New York.
All winning entries are showcased in the archive, and viewable for free for one year. All One Show winners receive a complimentary one-year membership to The One Club, which also includes complete archive access.
Agencies, brands, production companies and individuals responsible for winning work are included in The One Show Creative Rankings, as well as The One Club’s Global Creative Rankings, which combine points for winning work in The One Show, ADC Annual Awards, Type Directors Club TDC awards, Art Directors Club of Europe (ADCE) Awards, and One Asia Creative Awards. Winners are ranked globally, regionally and by country.