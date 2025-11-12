Kaizzen secures PR, public affairs & advocacy mandate for IBA

The Indian Beverage Association (IBA), an apex body representing non-alcoholic beverage companies in India, has appointed Kaizzen to handle its public relations, public affairs, and advocacy.
Under the partnership, the agency is expected to lead strategic communication efforts aimed at strengthening the body’s engagement across public, media, and policy platforms. The collaboration will focus on building transparent, science-based dialogue on issues such as nutrition, sustainability, and responsible consumption, while also highlighting the industry’s contribution to India’s economy, innovation, and employment.
Speaking on securing the mandate, Vineet Handa, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kaizzen, said, “We are pleased to win the trust of the Indian Beverage Association, which represents one of India’s most dynamic consumer sectors. A 2021–22 ICRIER study shows this sector contributes 13% of India’s exports and 6% of industrial investments, an impact we are proud to support. Our goal is to further strengthen IBA’s voice in the public and policy ecosystem through informed conversations around the beverage industry.”
The agency’s responsibilities will include developing and executing an integrated PR and advocacy strategy encompassing stakeholder engagement, thought leadership, and digital communication. The partnership aims to promote awareness and informed discussions about the beverage industry’s role in India’s growth.