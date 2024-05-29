Kakkoii Entertainment wins integrated mandate for HoneyVeda

Kakkoii Entertainment has announced its strategic integrated partnership with HoneyVeda. Kakkoii Entertainment will serve as the official brand strategy, design identity, packaging design, social media content creation and management, and performance marketing agency for HoneyVeda.
“Our team at Kakkoii Entertainment is already ‘buzzing’ with ideas and enthusiasm for HoneyVeda. Our goal is to differentiate the brand, and we have a very exciting and meaningful purpose for it. Through it, we will highlight the importance of bees, beekeepers, and farmers, while also promoting Hardik Joshi’s remarkable journey and vision for making cruelty-free honey, and the marvellous pure honey, which Honeyveda extracts, harvests and sells. The brand is already working with a few state governments, to make high-quality honey more mainstream. We went deep into the category, and culture and mindset of Indians towards honey, to write the strategy for the brand. In a way, I would say, we’ve written the Bible for building a honey brand in this country. Now, This partnership is set to bring HoneyVeda’s story and products to a wide audience, creating a buzz in the industry, and the nation,” said Yousuf Rangoonwala, Founder, CSO and Executive Director for Kakkoii Entertainment.
Hardik Joshi, the founder of Honeyveda conveyed to the media, “I see Kakkoii’s team as the co-founders for Honeyveda, and an extension of our marketing team. Frankly, their work has been so nuanced, sharp and thorough so far, they have understood the category, and what is required for the brand, better than us. This collaboration between HoneyVeda and Kakkoii Entertainment is the start of a new chapter filled with ideas, a new avatar of the brand and impactful campaigns. Stay tuned for more exciting updates as we work together to elevate HoneyVeda’s presence and influence.”