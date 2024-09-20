Kalki Koechlin becomes the new face of Max Fashion India

Max Fashion has announced Kalki Koechlin as the face of the brand. With this, the brand has launched a campaign titled ‘New New You’.
Koechlin will embody the spirit of personal transformation and self-expression. Featuring Koechlin, the campaign aims to set the brand apart by focusing on authenticity and versatility. Koechlin's relatable presence mirrors the campaign message of reinvention, attempting to offer a fresh and genuine connection with the audience.
Alongside her, influencers will amplify the campaign’s message through strategic collaborations on social media platforms. By sharing their own journeys with ‘New New You’ moments, they will engage with their audiences in a playful, authentic manner. This approach will help drive broader visibility for Max Fashion, putting the campaign in the digital spotlight across various channels.
The campaign will launch with a media plan, spanning both offline and online platforms. It will focus on building brand awareness and driving engagement through media touchpoints. The media mix will ensure presence across various platforms, amplifying the core message of ‘New New You’ and reaching a wider audience. Through a combination of ATL, digital, and BTL initiatives.
On being the face of this new campaign for the brand, Kalki Koechlin says, “I believe fashion is an extension of one's personality, and Max Fashion's ‘New New You’ campaign truly allows me to do that. I am thrilled to be a part of it and I must say Max Fashion has completely surprised me with its cool, vibrant and comfortable styles. ”
On partnering with Kalki Koechlin, Pallavi Pandey, Head of Marketing, Max Fashion says, “As we embark on an exciting journey of transformation at Max Fashion, the 'New New You' campaign is our commitment to constantly evolving and bringing fresh, trendsetting styles to our customers. This collaboration with Kalki Koechlin represents the bold, confident, and ever-evolving spirit of our brand. We aim to inspire our customers to explore new possibilities and embrace every side of themselves with our latest collection, designed for the modern, aspirational Indian family."
Sumit Chandna, Deputy CEO, Max Fashion, adds, "Max Fashion’s growth and success have always been driven by our commitment to delivering value, quality, and fresh fashion to our customers. With the 'New New You' campaign, we are not only launching a dynamic new collection but also reinforcing our retail strategy to bring continuous innovation to over 520 stores across 210+ cities. This campaign marks a new chapter in our business, where we focus on expanding our presence, both in physical stores and online, with an unwavering dedication to customer satisfaction and style evolution."