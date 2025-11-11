Industry Updates Latest Stories

WPP's Kalyan Undinty joins Mars petcare as Business Head - Organised Trade

In his new role, he will focus on E-commerce, modern trade, and special stores, bringing nearly two decades of experience across sales, marketing, and supply chain.

Kalyan Undinty has joined Mars Petcare as Business Head - Organised Trade (E-commerce, modern trade, and special stores).

Announcing his appointment on LinkedIn, he wrote, "Excited to share that I’ve joined Mars Petcare as Business Head - Organised Trade ( eCom | MT | SS). Looking forward to this new chapter of learning and growth."

Before this appointment, Undinty served as Senior Vice President of E-commerce at WPP, where he led digital growth initiatives across multiple brands. Earlier in his career, he spent eight years at Reckitt as Global E-commerce Director, overseeing online channel strategies for categories, and six years at ITC Limited as Sales and Marketing Manager, handling product marketing and distribution for consumer goods.

