Kalyani Srivastava appointed as Associate President at Ogilvy India

Kalyani Srivastava has been appointed as Associate President at Ogilvy India, where she will operate from the Mumbai office and report directly to Hirol Gandhi, the president overseeing Ogilvy's operations in Mumbai and Kolkata.
Prior to joining Ogilvy, Srivastava spent 12 years at Rediffusion, commencing as Assistant Vice President and Chief of Staff at the chairman's office. Over time, she progressed to the role of Executive Vice President and Head within the organization.
With an extensive professional background spanning 25 years, Srivastava has made contributions to various entities such as Mafoi Management Consultants, Marriott Global Sales Organisation, and The Leela Palaces and Resorts.