Kapture CX appoints Himanshu Garg as Chief Technology Officer

In a strategic move to further fortify its position in Customer Support Automation, Kapture CX announces the elevation of Himanshu Garg, the Senior Vice President of Engineering, to the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Garg, who joined the company in May of this year, brings a wealth of experience and technical expertise to this leadership position.
Garg has more than 16 years of experience in the travel, eCommerce, and SaaS domains. He was CTO at Via.com and was instrumental in the acquisition of Via.com by Ebix in 2017.
He was also part of the Google.com engineering team and the Google enterprise team. In his last venture, he was the Founder and CTO of Bizrise Technologies (bikry.com), which was part of the Y combinator Winter 2020 batch.
Describing Garg as a project delivery maestro, Sheshgiri Kamath, Kapture CX CEO, expressed enthusiasm about the promotion. "Himanshu has demonstrated exceptional leadership and technical prowess throughout his illustrious career. His ability to navigate the complexities of software development, coupled with his strategic vision, makes him the ideal choice to lead our technology initiatives as the CTO."
Expressing his views on the recent promotion, Himanshu Garg said, "I am honoured and excited to take on the role of CTO at Kapture CX. The company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction aligns with my own professional values. I look forward to leveraging my experience and working with the incredible teams at Kapture CX to drive technological advancements and deliver exceptional solutions to our clients."