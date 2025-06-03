Kapture CX onboards RudraPrasad Nanjundappa as Chief Customer Officer

Kapture CX has named RudraPrasad Nanjundappa as its Chief Customer Officer (CCO). In this role, he will oversee the implementation of the company’s Agentic AI suite, lead customer success programmes, and support efforts to expand client engagement and global operations.
Nanjundappa joins the company from Eightfold AI, where he served as Regional Vice President of Professional Services and led enterprise product deployments across the Asia-Pacific and EMEA regions. He has held leadership positions at LinkedIn, Cognizant, and Infosys, and co-founded a health-tech startup earlier in his career.
With approximately 23 years of experience, Nanjundappa has worked across customer experience, CRM consulting, and professional services functions, and has led teams supporting enterprise clients.
"We are thrilled to welcome Rudraprasad to the Kapture CX leadership team," said Sheshgiri Kamath, CEO and Co-Founder of Kapture CX. "His extensive experience and visionary approach to customer success align perfectly with our mission to revolutionize customer experience through innovative technology. We are confident that his leadership will further strengthen our customer relationships and drive sustained growth."
He is passionate about customer experience, enterprise products, entrepreneurship and AI. Rudraprasad's appointment comes at a pivotal time for Kapture CX, as the company continues to expand its footprint across 18 countries, serving over 1,000 enterprise clients. With a strong focus on leveraging Agentic AI, Kapture CX doubled its revenue in FY25, building on its recent $8 million funding round led by Cactus Venture Partners and India Alternatives.
"Being part of a company which is at the forefront of building an Agentic AI platform to help organisations across the globe redefine and enhance their customer experience is surreal. In my role as the Chief Customer Officer, I look forward to leveraging my diverse experience anchored around customer success to help redefine the experience and value we are delivering to our customers." said RudraPrasad Nanjundappa.
"Passionate founders, dynamic team, innovative product suite, tangible results for enterprise clients, expanding business opportunities and challenges of growth stage make this journey incredibly thrilling." Prasad added.