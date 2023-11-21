Karan Baikampadi joins DeadAnt as Head of Business

DeadAnt, a media and entertainment business with a focus on Indian and international comedy, has appointed Karan Baikampadi as the Head of Business. With a career spanning over 14 years in the Media and Entertainment industry, Karan brings experience in team building, revenue generation, and workflow optimization.
His last stint was at Netflix, where he was part of the Global Scaled Launch team. His expertise includes ideating and executing branded content, managing marketing campaigns for India and APAC at Netflix, and transitioning to the Product team to establish global launch hubs in Mexico and India.
During his career, Baikampadi has played pivotal roles at companies such as Viacom18, TVF, and ALTBalaji. He has led teams at MTV India and TVF, where he was responsible for providing innovative solutions and executing large-scale branded content initiatives. Baikampadi has also played a role in creating and licensing fiction content in the Comedy and Kids genres during ALT Balaji's launch phase.
Speaking on the new appointment Ravina Rawal - Founder DeadAnt shared, ‘’We are thrilled to have Karan onboard. At DeadAnt, Karan will play an important role of accelerating growth across all three verticals and expanding the team in alignment with the company's vision. He will be collaborating with partners across media and entertainment to build and launch new IPs that foster artistic creativity and collaboration."
In his new role at DeadAnt, Baikampadi expresses his excitement, stating, "I'm thrilled about the potential and scale that comedy has in India, and DeadAnt is making groundbreaking moves in the right direction. In just four years, the company has solidified its position as an authentic and credible voice in the comedy space, not only through its online publication but also its creative studio and events division. I am particularly excited to work with Ravina, who brings unmatched expertise and knowledge of the craft's impact. With 20 years of experience in media and entertainment, she has an incredible hold on the pulse of international comedy and has been following the comedy scene in India and abroad."
Baikampadi will be taking on deeper exploration of regional markets and strengthening the international network with initiatives for the coming year.