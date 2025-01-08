Karan Parekh joins Delhivery as Head of Digital Marketing

Delhivery has appointed Karan Parekh as its Head of Digital Marketing. Parekh announced his new role via LinkedIn.
Parekh brings over a decade of expertise in digital marketing, and prior to this role, he served as the Senior Vice President of Marketing at YES BANK. Throughout his career, Parekh has worked with organisations such as PNB MetLife India Insurance, Axis Bank, Madison Communications, and GroupM.
His experience spans various domains, including biddable media, social media, search engine marketing (SEM), search engine optimization (SEO), and digital planning.