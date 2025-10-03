Kargo launches Social Echo in India

Kargo, an omnichannel advertising platform, has launched its Social Echo ad format in India, with Indo Nissin, the maker of Top Ramen, as the launch partner.
The platform noted, the format repurposes high-performing social media content into mobile-first ad units for premium mobile web environments.
The upcoming campaign is expected to see the brand’s existing social creatives transformed into mobile ad units designed for higher attention and brand recall.
Speaking on the launch and brand partnership, Nabajit Nath, Sales Director for Kargo India, said, “With Social Echo, we’re offering marketers a way to unify their creative investment across channels, taking the immediacy and energy of social media and amplifying it in high-quality, editorial environments. We’re proud to bring this format to India and excited to partner with Indo Nissin, a brand that understands the power of compelling storytelling across platforms.”
Commenting on the partnership, Varun Oberoi, Vice President of Marketing at Indo Nissin, said, “At Indo Nissin, we’re constantly looking for new ways to deepen engagement with our consumers. Social Echo gives us a smart, efficient way to scale the creative impact of our social content while maintaining quality and relevance across new environments. It’s a fresh approach that aligns perfectly with our brand’s digital ambitions.”
The ad format allows brands to extend the reach of content created for platforms like Instagram and Facebook, adapting it to run across the platform’s network of publishers. The format aims to deliver brand messaging in more controlled and brand-safe settings outside traditional social media feeds.