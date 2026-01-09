Kaustubh Chandra exits Airtel Business as CMO after nearly five years

Kaustubh Chandra has moved on from his role as Chief Marketing Officer at Airtel Business, ending an association of nearly five years with the company.
Chandra shared the update on LinkedIn, confirming his departure from the company, where he, along with the CMO role, most recently served as Head of the Digital Sales Group and Sales Operations. He was based in India and worked across domestic and global markets.
Reflecting on his tenure, Chandra wrote, "As my beautiful ~5 year-long journey withAirtel(Business) comes to an end today, the only lessons I am taking back with me are the ones that came from the people I worked with."
Appreciating his peers, he added, "A big thank you to my leaders and my peers for always giving us the recognition and space to be our authentic selves…I have immense gratitude for how you all are shapingeach day, building it to be the most trusted, customer-first name in India and beyond." Airtel
Chandra joined the company in June 2021. Over the past several years, he has held senior leadership roles, including CMO and Senior Vice President of the Digital Sales Group. His responsibilities included marketing, digital sales, sales operations and growth initiatives for the company and its data centre arm, Nxtra by Airtel, across India, South Asia and international markets.
Before Airtel, Chandra worked at NTT Ltd., where he held leadership roles in marketing and digital sales. At NTT India, he served as Director of Marketing and Head of Digital Sales, and later as Senior Director of Revenue Marketing at the group level, focusing on digital sales and account-based marketing across global markets.
Earlier in his career, Chandra held marketing leadership roles at IBM India, where he worked across cloud, managed services and IT services portfolios. He has also worked with Dion Global Solutions, Religare Technologies, and Network Solutions, among others.
Chandra has more than two decades of experience in B2B marketing, digital sales, go-to-market strategy and revenue marketing across technology and enterprise services companies. His next professional move has not been announced.