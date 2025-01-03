Keerthi Kumar R. joins SW Network as Business Head

Keerthi Kumar R. has joined SW Network (Sociowash) as Business Head, bringing with him over 14 years of experience in business management and people management.
Before his current role, he served as the AVP of Account Management at Leo Burnett India, where he was responsible for leading the digital and social efforts for the agency’s flagship account, IKEA.
Additionally, he played a role in business development for the Bengaluru branch, focusing on identifying new business opportunities and contributing to the expansion of the agency’s portfolio. In his previous role as Business Head, South at FoxyMoron, he was involved in growing the agency’s client base and leading a team of over 60 people, managing several notable clients.