Key suspect in Mumbai hoarding collapse case arrested in Lucknow

Mumbai Police have arrested Arshad Khan, a key accused in the Ghatkopar hoarding collapse case, from Lucknow after a seven-month search. The May 14 tragedy, involving the collapse of a 140x120-foot illegal hoarding in Ghatkopar East, claimed 17 lives and injured 74 people.
Khan, a businessman and alleged associate of suspended Additional Director-General of Police Quaiser Khalid, evaded authorities by using over 50 SIM cards, multiple mobile phones, and frequently changing locations. According to police, he avoided contact with family and left no digital trail, forcing investigators to rely on human intelligence.
He was apprehended near Hussainabad in Lucknow after officers, acting on a tip-off, identified him by his attire. Legal formalities were completed at the Thakurganj police station before his transfer to Mumbai, where he was remanded in custody until January 6.
The investigation revealed that Ego Media, responsible for the hoarding, had issued blank cheques totalling ₹84 lakh to Khan in 2021 and 2022. Allegedly, these transactions followed Khalid’s approval for hoarding installations along the Eastern Express Highway without a tendering process.
Khan is accused of depositing the cheques into bank accounts of unsuspecting individuals and later withdrawing the funds. Authorities are now questioning him to uncover the purpose of these transactions and secure related documentation.
The arrest marks a significant breakthrough in the case, with police continuing to investigate potential lapses and those involved in the illegal construction.