Khimji Jewellers appoints Rajat Verma as Chief Marketing Officer

Khimji Jewellers has appointed Rajat Verma as its Chief Marketing Officer, the brand announced on Monday.
In his new role, Verma is expected to oversee the brand’s marketing function, including brand and marketing strategy across its portfolio. His responsibilities are also expected to include consumer-related initiatives and supporting the company’s retail expansion plans.
Verma will be part of the leadership team involved in the opening of new outlets, with the aim of keeping marketing activities aligned with broader business objectives.
He joins Khimji Jewellers from V2 Retail Ltd., where he worked on marketing campaigns linked to business growth. Verma has more than two decades of experience in the retail and consumer sectors, with a focus on brand development and expansion-led marketing.
The brand said Verma will lead marketing efforts as it continues to expand its retail presence in India.