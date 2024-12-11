Khushbu Shah joins Aditya Birla Capital Digital as Brand Lead

Khushbu Shah has been appointed as the Brand Lead at Aditya Birla Capital Digital. Shah announced the appointment in a LinkedIn post and wrote, "I am thrilled to share that I have joined ABCD Aditya Birla Capital Digital as a Brand Lead. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported me along the journey, especially the team at GrowthX® Rakshika Aphale Abhishek Patil and Jaimit Doshi for your guidance and encouragement. Look forward to contributing to the amazing new team at ABCD!"
Shah brings experience in marketing and brand strategy, having previously worked at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, where she served as Associate Director of Marketing for over five years. During her tenure, she led marketing initiatives for ZEE5, an OTT streaming service, and Hipi, a short video platform.
Her earlier roles include serving as Head of Marketing at Times Network, where she managed brand strategy and communications for channels like Movies Now, Romedy Now, and Zoom. She also held senior marketing positions at fame Digital, 9X Media, and Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd.