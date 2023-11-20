KidZania India appoints Hasmukh M. Gorava as Marketing Head

KidZania announces the appointment of Hasmukh M. Gorava as the Marketing Head. In his new role, Gorava will lead KidZania India's marketing strategies, leveraging his 13+ years of expertise in consumer marketing, brand promotions, and 360-degree media planning.
Gorava has a track record of developing and growing companies, defining and executing brand-building strategies, leading cross-functional teams, and driving revenue through effective marketing activities. His abilities fit in with KidZania's goals for brand expansion and engagement.
With a background, including a key role as DGM Marketing at Imagicaa, Mumbai, Gorava played a role in planning the Go-to-Market Strategy, achieving a 70% market share within three years.
Rahul Dhamdhere, CMO of KidZania India, expressed confidence in Gorava's appointment, stating, "We are excited to welcome Hasmukh M. Gorava as the Marketing Head. His extensive experience and strategic approach will undoubtedly enhance our marketing initiatives. Hasmukh's commitment to driving brand visibility and consumer awareness resonates with KidZania's mission to provide enriching experiences for children."
Gorava, equally enthusiastic about his new role, remarked, "I am truly honoured to be a part of KidZania, an esteemed organization that has consistently led the industry. I look forward to utilizing my expertise to contribute to KidZania's success, both in India and on the international stage."
In addition to leading the marketing efforts, Gorava's responsibilities include building campaigns and communication strategies in interactive media and direct marketing programs. He will focus on increasing visitors' attendance, developing pricing strategies to maximize KidZania's profit, and monitoring trends to identify new offers and services.