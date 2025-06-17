Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water signs as regional sponsor of AFA in India

Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water, part of United Breweries Ltd and the HEINEKEN Company, has announced a regional sponsorship agreement with the Argentine Football Association (AFA) for the Indian market. The partnership was formally revealed at an event held at River Plate Stadium in Buenos Aires.
Mohit Raina, Category Head, Kingfisher, represented United Breweries, while Leandro Petersen, Chief Commercial & Marketing Officer of AFA, participated on behalf of the football body.
The agreement is intended to strengthen Kingfisher’s association with football across key regions in India, including West Bengal, Kerala, Goa, and the Northeast, where the sport has a longstanding fan base. The collaboration also aligns with the broader visibility of football in the country and Kingfisher’s focus on engagement through sport.
The sponsorship will be supported by a range of on-ground and digital initiatives, including immersive fan experiences and grassroots football programmes designed to foster talent and support community interaction.
Leandro Petersen commented on the development, stating, “We are excited to welcome Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water as a Regional Sponsor in India. This partnership not only enhances our presence in one of the world’s most vibrant football markets but also aligns perfectly with our vision to connect with fans globally through meaningful and engaging collaborations.”
As part of the wider partnership, the Argentine national football team is scheduled to play an international friendly match in Kerala in October 2025. The match is expected to generate substantial interest and is anticipated to draw high viewership and local attendance.
Vikram Bahl, Chief Marketing Officer, United Breweries Limited, said, “Partnering with the Argentine Football Association marks a proud milestone for Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water. Football has a remarkable ability to unite communities and inspire fans. Through this collaboration, we aim to bring that energy to life through meaningful experiences and memorable campaigns that celebrate the game and reflect the vibrant spirit of our brand.”
The partnership represents an effort by Kingfisher to build its presence in Indian football territories while aligning with one of the most recognised global football associations. The collaboration is positioned to support both visibility and local engagement with the sport.