Kirti Meera Sharad joins BBDO India as Senior VP – Strategy

BBDO India has appointed Kirti Meera Sharad as Senior Vice President – Strategy, reinforcing its strategic leadership to drive growth and innovation.
Sharad brings experience in brand strategy, with a track record across FMCG, retail, telecom, and more. Prior to joining BBDO, she served as Strategy Lead for Studio X at The Coca-Cola Company, leading digital-first strategies for Coke brands. Throughout her career, she has worked with top global clients including Unilever, Coca-Cola, Starbucks, Reckitt, and Bata, and has held senior leadership roles across major markets.
As Kirti noted, "It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be a part of a place like BBDO that not only is creating people-first culture but also does work that is truly meaningful for the brand and impactful for the business. Given my 15 years of experience on the client and the agency side, I am looking forward to doing work that makes a difference, in a truer sense. Forever grateful to Suraja, Josy & Aditya for trusting me with this responsibility."
At BBDO India, Kirti will lead strategic planning and drive data-led, culturally resonant brand narratives for clients.
“We're thrilled to have Kirti join the BBDO India team! Her deep understanding of brands, culture, and consumer behaviour will add greater depth to our work and unique culture. Her experience with global brands will enhance our capabilities and be a valuable asset to our clients and internal teams.” Says Josy Paul, Chairperson and CCO of BBDO India