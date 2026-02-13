KISNA appoints Nitin Naik as Chief Technology Officer

KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery, the flagship brand of the Hari Krishna Group, has announced the appointment of Nitin Naik as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The appointment strengthens the brand’s leadership team as it accelerates retail expansion and omnichannel growth across India.
In his role, he will lead KISNA’s technology function across digital commerce, retail systems, supply chain integration and data infrastructure. He will work closely with business and operations teams to build scalable platforms, enhance customer experience and enable seamless online-offline operations.
He brings over 25 years of experience in enterprise technology, global delivery and cybersecurity. He has spent most of his career at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), leading large transformation programs in multiple domains across global markets. Most recently, as Delivery Head – Cybersecurity, he led end-to-end cybersecurity service delivery for growth markets and global public sector and education clients, overseeing governance, financial performance and strategic client engagement.
Parag Shah, CEO, KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery, said, “KISNA is scaling rapidly across markets, formats and consumer segments. Technology will be central to sustaining this growth. From retail integration to omnichannel execution, we are building platforms that enable speed and consistency at scale. Nitin’s appointment strengthens our ability to drive this transformation with sharper focus.”
Nitin Naik, Chief Technology Officer, KISNA Diamond and Gold Jewellery, added, “The opportunity to build technology capabilities for a fast-scaling retail brand like KISNA is compelling. I look forward to enabling integrated platforms that support retail growth, partner ecosystems and seamless consumer journeys.”