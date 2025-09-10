Kisna by H.K. Jewels group appoints Prashant Awasthi as CMO

Kisna by H.K. Jewels group has announced the appointment of Prashant Awasthi as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
Awasthi brings more than two decades of experience in marketing and brand management, having most recently served as the A.V.P. & Marketing Head at Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd..
In his new role, Awasthi is expected to be responsible for accelerating the brand’s growth and presence both online and offline.
Awasthi brings experience in brand strategy and marketing, having spent over six years managing brands such as Siyaram’s, Oxemberg, Cadini, and J. Hampstead across retail, e-commerce, and international markets.
Earlier, he led the marketing function at Jiva Ayurveda, held senior marketing roles at Trent Hypermarket (Tata & Tesco), leading campaigns and store launches, and held a leadership role at Reliance Retail.
Speaking on his appointment, Awasthi said, "I am honoured to join Kisna, a brand that is democratising access to high-quality diamond jewellery. I look forward to working with the team to enhance brand visibility, engage with our customers on a deeper level, and make Kisna a household name across the country."