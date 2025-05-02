KL Rahul becomes global brand ambassador for Paul & Shark

Italian luxury clothing brand Paul & Shark has appointed Indian cricketer KL Rahul as its global brand ambassador. He becomes the first Indian athlete to represent the brand at a global level.
The company said the appointment reflects the growing strategic importance of the Indian market for its global operations.
KL Rahul will join other international sporting figures associated with the brand. The partnership is positioned as a reflection of shared interests, including sport, travel, and craftsmanship.
Founded in Italy, Paul & Shark is known for its focus on technical apparel influenced by maritime traditions. The brand continues to operate as a family-run business and has stated its commitment to sustainable practices and innovation.
The appointment of KL Rahul is another milestone move for Paul & Shark. Since 1975 the family-owned brand has been at the forefront of Italian craftsmanship.
The campaign featuring KL Rahul will go live on May 2nd 2025, across Paul & Shark’s global platforms and KL Rahul’s Instagram, with a special focus on India—a key market in the brand’s international distribution network.
Andrea Dini, CEO, Paul & Shark said, “Paul & Shark has always stood for authenticity, adventure, and luxury. KL Rahul’s journey as an athlete, his international appeal, and his distinct sense of style makes him a natural extension of our brand’s values. This partnership is not just about fashion, it’s about celebrating a way of life that merges sport, travel, and contemporary elegance.”
KL Rahul added, “Paul & Shark just gets my style. The brand is effortless, sharp, and never trying too hard. It stands for quality and quiet confidence, which is exactly how I see fashion too. Being the first Indian to represent them globally makes it even more special, it feels like the kind of partnership that just fits.”