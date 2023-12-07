KlugKlug eyes expansion to Southeast Asia and the Middle East

KlugKlug, a global SaaS platform for influencer marketing, has announced its plans to broaden its operational footprint and attain unprecedented growth by the conclusion of 2025.
Presently, with the business approaching the $1 million mark, the company is aiming for a 10 to 12 times expansion by 2025. The company has strategically positioned itself in the market, garnering substantial momentum in the FMCG sector and establishing connections with Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) brands and long-tail influencers.
As of October 2023, KlugKlug has established partnerships with 75 clients. The company is planning to broaden its clientele, aiming to exceed 500 clients. Presently operational in India, Indonesia, and Dubai, the company is committed to expanding its presence to three regions by 2025—Southeast Asia (comprising Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, Taiwan, and the Philippines), the Middle East (encompassing Dubai, Abu Dhabi, GCC countries, Egypt, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and North Africa).
Commenting on this, Kalyan Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of KlugKlug, stated, "As we look ahead, we're pretty stoked about where KlugKlug is heading. The growth we've seen recently is exceptional, but we're just getting started. Thinking about 10 to 12 times more growth by 2025 is pretty exciting. We're not just sticking to where we are – we're spreading our wings into new places, connecting with more people and brands. The plan is simple: keep doing awesome stuff in the influencer world and see where it takes us."
Vaibhav Gupta, Co-Founder and CPO of KlugKlug said, "As we outline our future plans, we're keeping things straightforward and focused. It's not just about stretching our presence into Southeast Asia and the Middle East; it's about refining the way we operate. KlugKlug is more than a company; it's a positive force for change. We're enthusiastic about what lies ahead and how KlugKlug is positioning itself as a significant player in the influencer marketing scene."