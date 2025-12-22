Knack Beverages onboards Karan Wahi as brand ambassador

Actor and entrepreneur Karan Wahi has joined health beverage company Knack Beverages as an investor and brand ambassador.
Wahi said he first came across the brand at an industry event and was drawn to its focus on clean-label beverages. In a statement, he said, “Knack is filling real gaps in the market with clean, unique, and smart beverages. I’m excited to support a brand that’s building better choices for the new-age generation. What truly gave me confidence in joining hands with Knack is the strength of the founding team. They bring deep experience from the global beverage industry, having worked with brands like Red Bull. Their understanding of the category and commitment to building products India genuinely needs made me believe in this journey.”
Knack’s product range includes CoolPop, a children’s beverage positioned as a lower-sugar alternative, and Knack Pro Sports, a hydration and recovery drink. Wahi said CoolPop stood out to him as a product designed with children in mind. “Growing up, we never had access to such clean, thoughtful options. CoolPop is fun, light, natural, and genuinely better for children. Seeing its traction, from school partnerships to availability at major outlets like KFC, reinforced my belief in its potential,” he said.