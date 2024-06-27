Kofluence launches Rare Travel for exclusive influencer-led travel collaborations

Kofluence has launched its newest business division, Rare Travel. This platform will create exclusive collaborations between brands and influential travel creators across cities. Dedicated to curating experiences and showcasing coveted destinations, Rare Travel integrates brands into influencer travel narratives. Already onboarded to the Rare Travel experience are brands such as Ajio, Lenskart, XYXX Apparels, Mokobara, and Zouk.
In January 2024, Kofluence secured a strategic investment from the board of Nazara Technologies Limited through the acquisition of a 10.77% stake in Kofluence. This investment was part of a share swap transaction between the two companies, geared towards the launch of an influencer-driven game discovery platform and community.
Commenting on this launch, Sreeram Reddy Vanga, CEO & Co-Founder of Kofluence, stated, "We are thrilled to kickstart Rare Travel, where our goal is to discover key opinion creators (KOCs) and top influencers across cities, empowering them to form impactful partnerships with restaurants and travel partners. I envision Rare Travel as a long-term intellectual property that will expand into other realms such as fine dining, lifestyle, and luxury under our Rare Club initiative."