Kofluence appoints Sohail Qadri Khan as Vice President - Client Success

Kofluence, the AI-driven Ad-Tech influencer marketing platform, has announced the appointment of Sohail Khan Qadri as the Vice President of Client Success. In his new role, Khan will lead the strategic management of large and key accounts across India, with a dual focus on enhancing existing partnerships and cultivating new business opportunities to upsell and cross-sell influencer marketing initiatives.
Khan brings over 25 years of extensive experience, having held key positions with organizations such as iRealities Technology, Answerz Digital Pvt Ltd, vMobo, dgm India, Digital Direction of RK Swamy BBDO, and Lintas India among others. His most recent tenure was with iProspect India, Dentsu International, a global digital-first media agency, where he excelled as VP – Account Management and Client Servicing, playing a pivotal role in driving client satisfaction and business growth. Prior to this, he served as National Business Head of SVG MEDIA, a part of the Dentsu International network.
Commenting on the appointment, Khan remarked, “The Indian Influencer Marketing industry has witnessed a significant uptick in spending over the past few years, boasting a robust CAGR of 30-40%. However, despite the exponential growth, influencer marketing, both globally and in India, operates within a nebulous space, lacking a universal marketplace or standardization. This lack of transparency presents challenges for industry players, which I believe Kofluence, with its data-driven platform, is adeptly addressing. Bringing some much-needed calm to the chaos, Kofluence provides predictability and automation through its proprietary SAAS platform, streamlining every step of the campaign lifecycle, from creator discovery and matchmaking to campaign management, reporting, and payments. I am thus excited about my shift from a comprehensive agency background to Kofluence, a company that is already paving the way for the future.”
Kofluence's Co-Founder Ritesh Ujjwal said, “We are delighted to have Sohail join our leadership team. At Kofluence, we find ourselves at an exciting juncture, and Sohail's extensive industry knowledge and proven track record of success make him an invaluable addition to our team. With Sohail leading our account management efforts, we are confident in our ability to deliver exceptional results for our clients and further drive the expansion of influencer marketing across India.”
Sreeram Reddy Vanga, CEO and Co-Founder, Kofluence said, “At Kofluence, we take pride in our ability to empower brands to swiftly and effectively execute influencer activations at scale, maintaining a high standard of quality and impact throughout. With this commitment in mind, we are thrilled to welcome Sohail to our team. His wealth of experience and expertise will play a crucial role as we pursue our mission of engaging with key brands across the influencer marketing landscape, whether they are seasoned veterans or newcomers to the field.”