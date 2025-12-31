Kohinoor Basmati Rice names Aditya Gadhvi as brand ambassador

AWL Agri Business Ltd.’s (formerly known as Adani Wilmar Limited) Kohinoor Basmati Rice has announced Gujarati folk singer Aditya Gadhvi as its brand ambassador. The brand has launched a video campaign to mark the collaboration with the singer, aimed at strengthening the brand’s presence in Gujarat and other western markets.
The campaign features the singer and a song that draws on Gujarati folk music and contemporary elements to reflect themes of family, togetherness and home-cooked meals. It has been launched alongside a television commercial featuring the singer.
The campaign forms part of Kohinoor’s broader branding efforts as it continues to focus on regional cultural narratives in its consumer outreach.