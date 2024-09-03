Korra and Kerakoll India announce a digital partnership

Digital marketing agency Korra has secured a partnership with Kerakoll India. The partnership with Korra will focus on creating a user-friendly loyalty program, implementing targeted marketing initiatives, and addressing key business challenges such as customer retention and sales growth.
Commenting on the association, Saket Vaidya, CEO Korra said, "We are thrilled to partner with Kerakoll India on this transformative project. This collaboration represents a significant opportunity to leverage our digital expertise in the construction chemical industry. We're committed to developing an application that not only showcases Kerakoll's innovative products but also provides tangible value to their professional network."
Mohit Naresh, Sr. Vice President - Revenue Operations at Korra, added, "This partnership with Kerakoll India exemplifies our commitment to delivering cutting-edge digital solutions across diverse industries. By combining our technological prowess with Kerakoll's industry leadership, we're set to create a benchmark in contractor engagement and loyalty programs. This initiative will not only drive growth for Kerakoll but also provide valuable insights that can reshape industry practices."
Ahzam Javed, Regional Director - APAC Kerakoll shared, "Our partnership with Korra marks a pivotal step in our digital customer engagement strategy. We're excited to harness their technological prowess to connect with our stakeholders in more meaningful ways. This initiative reinforces our commitment to innovation and excellence in customer experience, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the construction materials sector in India."
Through this partnership, Korra will craft a digital ecosystem for Kerakoll India, integrating web, mobile, and messaging platforms to reach and engage contractors across all tech-savvy levels. The partnership sets the stage for a series of initiatives, including a multi-tiered rewards system, timely promotional campaigns aligned with industry seasons, and marketing strategies powered by advanced data analytics.