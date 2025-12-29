Kota consumer court orders Salman Khan to appear in pan masala ad case

A consumer court in Rajasthan’s Kota has ordered Bollywood actor Salman Khan to appear in person in a case related to an allegedly misleading pan masala advertisement and has directed a forensic examination of the signature on documents submitted on his behalf, according to media reports.
The court said the next hearing in the matter will be held on January 20.
The case was filed on October 15 by advocate Indra Mohan Singh Honey, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party leader. The complaint alleges that pan masala advertisements endorsed by Khan are misleading consumers by promoting products described as ‘saffron-infused cardamom’ or ‘saffron-infused pan masala.’
Singh has argued that the claims are misleading, questioning how saffron, which he said costs about Rs 4 lakh per kilogram, could be included in a pan masala pouch priced at Rs 5. He has alleged that such advertisements mislead the public and encourage young people to consume pan masala, exposing them to serious health risks, including cancer.
During a previous hearing on December 9, the complainant raised objections to the signature on the power of attorney and reply submitted to the court on Khan’s behalf and sought an investigation into the matter.
Following the hearing, the consumer court ordered a forensic examination of the actor’s signature and directed Khan to appear personally before the court. The court also asked advocate R.C. Choubey, who notarised the power of attorney and reply, to be present.
Singh added that he plans to file a separate case alleging forgery of documents against the actor and others involved, claiming that forged documents were presented before the court.