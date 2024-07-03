Kotak Life elevates Arun Shukla as EVP, Direct Marketing

Arun Shukla has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Direct Marketing at Kotak Life, according to an announcement on LinkedIn.
Shukla, who has been with Kotak Life for over 11 years, has held several key positions, including Senior Vice President, Head Strategy and Zonal Head for West & South, Direct Marketing.
Before joining the company, Shukla served as Sr Manager and Dy National Account Manager for Bancassurance at IDBI Federal Life Insurance.
He began his career in 2003 at Godrej Tea Ltd. and has accumulated 21 years of experience, including roles at GENPACT LLC and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Limited.